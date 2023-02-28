Ctg REHAB Fair gets orders worth Tk 108 crore CHATTOGRAM, Feb 27: The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), Chattogram informed that flats and plots worth Tk 108 crore were either sold or booked for sale during the four-day housing fair that concluded at the port city of Chattogram on Sunday.





REHAB Chattogram Regional Committee Chairman Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury disclosed the information at a press conference at The Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View on the conclusion of the fair.





Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury said: "About 10,500 buyers-visitors thronged the fair in this time. The participating companies showcased their flats and plots with attractive designs at the fair and will also keep their on display at their respective offices for the next seven days.





Meanwhile at the fair the relevant companies either sold or booked flats and plots worth Tk 108 crores against the target of Tk 150 crore to the interested customers





48 companies participated in the fair which started on February 23. Among them companies Wecon Properties Limited and RAK Ceramics Bangladesh were the gold sponsors and 17 organizations participated as co-sponsors.