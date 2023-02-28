Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD seeks 3rd LNG cargo for March delivery

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Bangladesh's Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) has issued a tender for the third liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo it has sought since Dhaka reversed last year's decision to halt spot purchases, two company officials said.

State-owned RPGCL is seeking one LNG cargo for delivery between March 30 and 31, said the officials, who asked not to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media. The tender will close on Feb. 27, they added.

The government said in July last year it was suspending spot purchases after prices spiked following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Asia spot LNG prices have since shed 46% from their record highs amid firm inventory levels in North Asia and a mild European winter, prompting buying interest from emerging gas markets in Asia.

RPGCL, a subsidiary of Petrobangla, earlier this week received its first U.S.-loaded LNG cargo since mid-2022 via its first tender, which was awarded to TotalEnergies at $19.74 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), officials said.

The second tender was awarded to JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, at $16.50 mmBtu, two Petrobangla officials said.

The South Asian nation of 170 million people relies on imported natural gas for nearly three-quarters of its power generation, but was forced to ration gas supplies last year as global prices were driven up by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Bangladesh's LNG imports in 2022 fell 14% from the previous year, according to Kpler, which drove down power output while demand was rising. Analysts say the crisis is likely to worsen this year because of an acute shortage of gas.

An official in Bangladesh said this month it would buy 10-12 spot LNG cargoes between February and June if prices soften further, while also seeking long-term supplies from other sources, including Brunei LNG. "The government is making frantic efforts to ensure gas supplies to keep the economy running," a senior Petrobangla official said.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FBCCI fixes fee for traders to participate in Business Summit
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
14 defrauded Evaly customers get back Tk 1.45 lakh
Ctg REHAB Fair gets orders worth Tk 108 crore
BD seeks 3rd LNG cargo for March delivery
Chinese firm to invest $8.7m in Ishwardi EPZ
3-day Eid extravaganza kicks off in Ctg Thursday
Adani in talks for $400m debt against Australian coal port assets


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft