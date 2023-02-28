Chinese firm to invest $8.7m in Ishwardi EPZ

IHM Garments and Textile Company Ltd, a Chinese company, is going to establish a garments manufacturing industry in Ishwardi EPZ with an investment of US$ 8.7 million.





An agreement to this effect signed between Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and IHM Garments and Textile Company Limited at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.





Mr. Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Mr. Yu Binbin, Chairman of IHM Company signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.







The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.





This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 2.6 million pcs of Woven Tops and 10.6 million pcs of Knit tops and Pants for Ladies, Kids & Men. IHM Garments & Textile Company Limited will create employment opportunity for 2457 Bangladeshi nationals.







