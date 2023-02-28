3-day Eid extravaganza kicks off in Ctg Thursday

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 27: A three day apparel exhibition and a grand lifestyle event on Art and Beauty Eid Extravaganza 2023 will be held at Dalia Hall of The Peninsula hotel Chattogram from Thursday.







The event is going to be held as a joint initiative of 'Lamor Event', girls group Makeup-Shakeup and Rifat Creation with the participation of more than half a hundred women entrepreneurs. Art & Beauty by Alifa Noor as the title sponsor and Bellezas Ink. as the powered sponsor are participating in the event.





Saad Shahriar, the organizer of Lamor event, said 'Eid extravaganza is being organized on a large scale to introduce the city dwellers to the new fashion trends as well as to offer Eid shopping at an affordable price.







Eid Extravaganza has consistently played a role in encouraging the initiatives and activities of small women entrepreneurs in this organization and making them commercially profitable. This fair will be held in a bigger and colorful arrangement than the previous one, with the participation of more brands and entrepreneurs from Dhaka and Chattogram.'





In the extravaganza, there will be domestic and foreign dress exhibitions, jewelry, cosmetics, Free Mehendi Festival, Lamore Style Photobooth, Best Seller Award, Best Lucrative Stall Award, discount offers, raffle draw and other attractions are available.







Organizers said the three-day Eid extravaganza will be open to men and women with no entry fee from Thursday to Saturday.