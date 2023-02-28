Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

3-day Eid extravaganza kicks off in Ctg Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 27: A three day apparel exhibition and a grand lifestyle event on Art and Beauty Eid Extravaganza 2023 will be held at Dalia Hall of The Peninsula hotel Chattogram from Thursday. 

The event is going to be held as a joint initiative of 'Lamor Event', girls group Makeup-Shakeup and Rifat Creation with the participation of more than half a hundred women entrepreneurs. Art & Beauty by Alifa Noor as the title sponsor and Bellezas Ink. as the powered sponsor are participating in the event.

Saad Shahriar, the organizer of Lamor event, said 'Eid extravaganza is being organized on a large scale to introduce the city dwellers to the new fashion trends as well as to offer Eid shopping at an affordable price.

Eid Extravaganza has consistently played a role in encouraging the initiatives and activities of small women entrepreneurs in this organization and making them commercially profitable. This fair will be held in a bigger and colorful arrangement than the previous one, with the participation of more brands and entrepreneurs from Dhaka and Chattogram.'

In the extravaganza, there will be domestic and foreign dress exhibitions, jewelry, cosmetics, Free Mehendi Festival, Lamore Style Photobooth, Best Seller Award, Best Lucrative Stall Award, discount offers, raffle draw and other attractions are available.

Organizers said the three-day Eid extravaganza will be open to men and women with no entry fee from Thursday to Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FBCCI fixes fee for traders to participate in Business Summit
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
14 defrauded Evaly customers get back Tk 1.45 lakh
Ctg REHAB Fair gets orders worth Tk 108 crore
BD seeks 3rd LNG cargo for March delivery
Chinese firm to invest $8.7m in Ishwardi EPZ
3-day Eid extravaganza kicks off in Ctg Thursday
Adani in talks for $400m debt against Australian coal port assets


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft