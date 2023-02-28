|
Australian firm completes purchase of failed car battery startup
|
LONDON, Feb 27: Australia's Recharge Industries has completed a deal to buy Britishvolt, a bankrupt startup planning a gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries in the UK, administrators overseeing a rescue deal said Monday.
"The joint administrators
"The remaining Britishvolt employees have transferred to Recharge as part of the transaction."
The sale of the business "will help to support the development of technology and infrastructure needed for the UK's energy transition", it added. AFP