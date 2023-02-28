MBM Alumni Society elects new President, Gen Secy Kamrul Hasan Khan, deputy managing director of Modhumoti Bank, has been elected the president of the Masters in Bank Management (MBM) Alumni Society of the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and ANM Tanim, assistant vice-president of United Commercial Bank, general secretary.





Dhaka School of Bank Management Director Professor Md Nehal Ahmed introduced the new executive committee of 21 members for 2023-2024 recently at the reunion programme of the MBM Alumni Society in the capital's Mirpur.





About 2,000 people, including the MBM alumni and their families, participated in it.





Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman was present at the programme as the chief guest. BIBM Director General Md Akhtaruzzaman and Nehal were also present.





MBM Alumni Society President and Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Mohammad Ahmed Ali, Alumni Society Executive Committee members and all faculty members of the BIBM also joined the event. UNB