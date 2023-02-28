Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets drop on rate fears as US inflation runs hot

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

HONG KONG, Feb 27: Asian markets sank Monday following a Wall Street selloff, as forecast-beating US inflation data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would continue to ramp up interest rates for some time.

The report on the personal consumption expenditures price index followed blockbuster jobs figures and data showing prices coming down slower than hoped.

This month's readings have wiped out optimism that the Fed will be able to soon pause its monetary tightening and possibly cut borrowing costs before the end of the year.

Traders will be keeping a close eye on comments from bank officials this week.

"We have six voting members on the (policy board) scheduled to appear this week -- ample opportunity for officials to air their views on the latest data and, more importantly, the implications for their policy outlooks," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"But given the rude health of the US economy and with inflation flames reigniting, it's challenging to envision Fed commentary veering in anything but a more hawkish direction.

"Hence it could be difficult for the market to find much comfort this week unless the sentiment data surprises to the downside."

Some figures have already suggested they are open to hiking by 50 basis points at the next gathering, and several said they saw room for further tightening after Friday's data release.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended deep in the red Friday, and Asia followed suit on Monday.

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, Mumbai, Bangkok and Wellington were all in the red.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened with gains.

"The clouds of uncertainty remain with us -- the market's consensus view that inflation would head lower through the year has clearly been challenged," Chris Weston of Pepperstone Group said in a note.

And CMC Markets analyst Micahel Hewson added: "On Friday all notion of a possible pause appears to have gone the way of the dodo, in the face of a series of better-than-expected economic data releases, with markets now pricing in another three 25-basis-point rate increases at the March, May, and June Fed meetings."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FBCCI fixes fee for traders to participate in Business Summit
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
14 defrauded Evaly customers get back Tk 1.45 lakh
Ctg REHAB Fair gets orders worth Tk 108 crore
BD seeks 3rd LNG cargo for March delivery
Chinese firm to invest $8.7m in Ishwardi EPZ
3-day Eid extravaganza kicks off in Ctg Thursday
Adani in talks for $400m debt against Australian coal port assets


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft