Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:13 AM
Home Business

Nokia unveils tech strategy at MWC Barcelona 2023

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

Nokia recently announced at MWC Barcelona 2023 an updated company and technology strategy, and unveiled a refreshed brand, as part of its long-term strategic transformation, says a press release.

Companies across every industry are looking to digitalization to improve efficiency, flexibility and productivity in a sustainable way. Networks are fundamental to this transformation, and Nokia is uniquely positioned with its best-of-breed portfolio across fixed, mobile and cloud networking technologies.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia, said: "We see the potential of digital to transform business, industry and society with an opportunity for significant gains in productivity, sustainability and accessibility. Our market-leading critical networking technology is increasingly needed by customers and partners in every industry. We see a future where networks go beyond connecting people and things. They're adaptable, autonomous and consumable. They are networks that sense, think and act, and they maximize the opportunity of digitalization.

"Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks - pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today - a B2B technology innovation leader. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before."

Nokia continues to execute against its three-phased strategy to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Having completed the reset phase, Nokia will continue to accelerate while laying the foundation for the scale phase as an undisputed technology leader and having broadened its customer base. Today's announcement supports Nokia's long-term financial targets which were re-iterated with Q4 2022 financial results.

Nokia's updated technology strategy details how networks will need to evolve to meet the demands of the metaverse era. As the world evolves to increasingly rely on connectivity, the network will become the underlying fabric to everything digital where network performance and consumability will have equal weight and importance. The qualities of traditional networking will be required to integrate with the flexibility and scalability of cloud.
These networks that sense, think and act have the potential to bring the transformative power of networking to every industry.

Nokia is well positioned to lead this transformation through its expansive best-of-breed portfolio and industry-leading disruptive research from Nokia Bell Labs. Today at MWC, Nokia launched a new slate of products and services to demonstrate and enhance its technology leadership.

In line with its updated company strategy, Nokia is refreshing its brand to signal who it is today: a B2B technology innovation leader realizing the potential of digital in every industry. The new brand asserts the value Nokia brings in networking expertise, technology leadership, pioneering innovation and collaborative partnership.

The company's new logo is emblematic of an energized, dynamic, and modern Nokia, demonstrating its values and purpose. It has been designed as a symbol of collaboration, which Nokia believes to be critical for realizing the exponential potential of networks: unlocking gains in sustainability, productivity, and accessibility.


