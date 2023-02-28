IFIL celebrates 16th founding anniversary Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Sunday.





IFIL Chairman Hossain Mahmud, inaugurated the celebration programme by cutting cake at the IFIL Head Office at Tejgaon, Dhaka.







Speaking as the Chief Guest,. Hossain Mahmud mentioned that the organization was working with integrity and dedication since its inception and was playing an important role in the socio-economic development of the country by delivering necessary financial services to the citizen of the nation.







He also expressed his thanks and gratitude to the respected clients, depositors, shareholders, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dhaka Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange, all the partners, stakeholders and well-wishers on 22nd years' of successful journey of IFIL.







IFIL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain spoke about the successes and achievements of the organization in various fields and sought cooperation from all the stakeholders to reach greater height of service and excellence.







Among others, Directors, Divisional Heads, other high officials and distinguish guest were present. The special day was also celebrated at all the branches of IFIL across the country with a festive mood.