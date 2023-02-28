

FSIBL relocates Jubilee Road branch to new premises The Jubilee Road Branch of First Security Islami Bank Ltd. relocated to new premises- Supreme Jubilee Tower, 215, Jubilee Road (Adjacent to Hotel Tower Inn), Kotwali, Chattogramon recently with a view to providing shariah based banking services in a greater extent to its clients, says a press release.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the activities of relocated branch at new premises. Among others, Mohammed Hafizur Rahman, EVP and Zonal Head of Chattogram North, Mohammed Kamal Uddin, EVP and Zonal Head of Chattogram South, K. B. M Ismail Chowdhury, SVP and Head of General Services Division, Abdullah Al Noman, SVP and Manager of Jubilee Road Branch, Alhaj Md. Salamot Ali, President, Chattogram City Shop Owners Association, Md. Abdul Aziz, Vice-President of Jubilee Road Merchant Association, Aftab Hossain, Proprietor of Jafri Traders along with other officials and local elites were present in the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.



