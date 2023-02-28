Exim Bank holds Business Development Confce in Comilla Exim Bank arranged a business development conference with all branch managers, executives and officials of Comilla region. The conference was held at Golden Spoon Convention Center, Comilla recently, says a press release.





Managing Director and CEO of Exim Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain was present in the program as chief guest While Comilla Regional Head of the Bank Mohammad Maqsudul Islam presided over the programme.





Additional Managing Director of the bank Shah Md. Abdul Bari was present as a special guest and Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division of the Bank Sanjib Chatterjee was also present in the programme.





Chief guest Mohammad Feroz Hossain in his presentation dealt with the overall activities, business possibilities and challenges ahead for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving the desired results for the year 2023.