IBBL remittance clients to get 47 Motorcycles

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) will make a gift of motorcycle through raffle draw on every banking day (Sun-Thursday) for remittance clients for sending cash remittance by Ria Money Transfer.





This offer will run from March 1 to 14 May, 2023. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated Islami Bank- Ria Money Transfer Remittance Fiesta as chief guest at Islami Bank Tower on Sunday, says a press release.





Suhail Shamsi, Business Development Director of South Asia addressed the program as guest of honor. Md. Omar Faruk Khan and J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors attended the function as special guest.







Presided over by Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Altaf Hossain, Md. Nayer Azam, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer also attended the program.





Shaifuddin Mohammed Khaled, Head of Overseas Banking Division also spoke on the occasion.







AKM Nazmul Hossain, Country Manager of Ria Money Transfer, Bangladesh thanked the audience. Head of zones, head of branches and sub-branch in-charges of the Bank joined the function through virtual platform.