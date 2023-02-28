

Union Bank opens 2 sub-branches

A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Ltd inaugurated the Khilkhet Sub-Branch, Dhaka and Bijoypur Bazar Sub- Branch, Cumilla as chief guest through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors Md. Nazrul Islam, Shafiuddin Ahmed, President of Kurmitola High School and College Haji Md. Aslam Uddin, President of Khilkhet Businessman Unity Council Haji Md. Shamsul Hoque and President of Cumilla Sunagrik Committee Shah Al-Haj Mohammad Alamgir Khan.

Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, local elite from Dhaka and Cumilla were present in the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also offered on the occasion.



