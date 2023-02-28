Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023, 1:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Upay with US firm to help BD freelancers handle int’l payments

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Upay with US firm to help BD freelancers handle int’l payments

Upay with US firm to help BD freelancers handle int’l payments

upay, a fast-growing mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh has announced a partnership with Payoneer, a US-based financial technology company, to bring relief to Bangladesh's thriving freelance community, says a press release.

The partnership will provide freelancers with an easier and faster way to receive their international payments, allowing them to keep more of their earnings.

With a global reach of over 150 currencies and 200 countries, Payoneer empowers small businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally.

The partnership will allow Bangladeshi freelancers to get paid and manage their funds with Payoneer and withdraw the earnings to their upay accounts.

They can withdraw their remittances with only a 1% fee at over eighty thousand agents across Bangladesh. Additionally, withdrawing at a UCB ATM is free of charge.

Besides, 1% cashback will be given by upay upon the successful withdrawal of funds from the Payoneer balance through the upay app during the campaign period of February 24th to March 23rd 2023.

"This partnership between upay and Payoneer will provide Bangladesh's thriving freelance community with a formal channel to receive international payments and further boost their prospects.

We believe this will make a positive impact on the country's remittances inflow and are hugely proud to be able to announce the partnership," said ATM Tahmiduzzaman, a director at the Board of Directors of UCB Fintech Company Limited (upay).

Sanjib Sarkar, Payoneer's market development head in Bangladesh also commented on the partnership, saying, "We are happy to forge the partnership with upay, helping to facilitate thousands of freelancers receiving payments in Bangladesh.

 Strategic partnerships such as this are essential in helping Payoneer work with additional customers around the world and fostering partnerships across borders."

upay users can easily create a new Payoneer account through the app, and existing Payoneer users can link their accounts with their upay accounts.

Transactions are transferred in real-time, providing freelancers with peace of mind and quick access to their funds.

upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank PLC, launched in March 2021, offers a range of services including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, salary, and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FBCCI fixes fee for traders to participate in Business Summit
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
14 defrauded Evaly customers get back Tk 1.45 lakh
Ctg REHAB Fair gets orders worth Tk 108 crore
BD seeks 3rd LNG cargo for March delivery
Chinese firm to invest $8.7m in Ishwardi EPZ
3-day Eid extravaganza kicks off in Ctg Thursday
Adani in talks for $400m debt against Australian coal port assets


Latest News
Bangladesh wants inclusion in Mercosur: Momen
Bangladesh ahead of US in many cases of transparency: Hasan
Canada remains Bangladesh's strong partner tackling Rohingya crisis: Sajjan
Man's throat-slit body stuffed in sack found in Noakhali
Man sentenced to life term for releasing objectionable images of housewife
Run OMS through cards: PM
Khaleda undergoes health check-up at Evercare, returns home
'Chattogram Research Festival' held at CU
British High Commission hosts England, Bangladesh cricket teams
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
BM Container Depot at Ctg introduces world class safety standard
CPJ, rights groups demand to stop harassment of journalist Rozina
HC orders ACC to probe MP Golap's houses in US
Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital this afternoon
Argentina foreign minister in Dhaka
Fatullah fire: Burnt wife dies, husband in critical condition
India's Congress for resolving water sharing issue with Bangladesh
Girl dies, 4 injured as truck smashes car in Cumilla
Ex-OC Pradeep's wife denied bail
Italy migrant boat capsize death toll rises to 59
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft