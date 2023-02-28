Video
Tuesday, 28 February, 2023
Home Business

Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

After witnessing a downward trend in the five sessions, stocks on Monday rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

After witnessing volatility, DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 17.11 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 6,199.20. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 4.03 points to finish at 2,218.77 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 5.59 points to close at 1,356.38.

Out of 315 issues traded, 56 advanced, 100 declined and 159 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Daily trade turnover increased to Taka 2,617.31 million on the country's premier bourse, which was Taka 2,314.17 million at the previous session of the week.

BSC dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by GENEXIL, SEAPEARL, ADNTEL and SP Ceramics.

 Metro Spinning was the day's top gainer, rising 9.84 per cent, while SEAPEARL was the worst loser, shedding 1.21 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 22.37 points to settle at 18,298.74 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 15.19 points to close at 10,970.10.

Of the issues traded, 40 declined, 29 advanced and 70 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 10.97 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 9.26 crore.    BSS


