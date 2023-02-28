Video
Is contract farming profitable for poulterers?

Published : Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Contract farming has developed in Bangladesh's poultry industry, where corporate firms supply chicks, feeds and medicines while smallholders get the responsibility to rear the chicks.

The marginal pouters, however, have alleges companies unfairly reap all the benefits from contracts. In some cases, farmers reportedly went bankrupt or closed business due to losses in this arrangement.

Agro-economists said such a system is not good for the economy as the farmers do not get an opportunity to expand their businesses.

Statistics show around 150,000 poultry farms in Bangladesh supply chickens to the markets. About 30 corporate houses are also operating in this sector, but none agreed to reveal the number of contracts they have with smallholders.

Sumon Howlader, president of Bangladesh Poultry Association, said contract farming system developed around five years ago. Currently, an estimated 5,000 farms are operating under such contracts with corporate companies.

"These farms never shut down, but common farmers cannot continue the business," he said. The opinion is divided as to whether the system benefits the farmers or creates undue pressure on them.

Mahmudul Hasan Akash, a poulterer of Jhenaidah, said rising chick, feed and medicine prices forced many farmers to sign contracts with the companies that supply these materials and share profits with farmers.

Asked if contract farming was more profitable than buying chicks, feed and medicines to grow chickens, a farmer in Rangpur said he signed a contract with Kazi Farms and received Tk 40,000 as profit.

The amount gradually dwindled to Tk 22,000 for the same number of chickens, citing a rise in the cost of chicks and feed.

"They are passing the losses to us. One day, most of my chickens died in a road accident on the way to the company. I got nothing from that consignment and closed the farm. I was on the verge of losing everything," the farmer said.

bdnews24.com has obtained a copy of a contract between a company and a poultry producer, according to which the farmer has to build the shed and ensure electricity, water, a place to keep feed and enough space to move to and from the shed. The company will supply chicks, feed, medicines and sanitizers.

The part for sharing profit mentions the costs the companies bear, but not the electricity, husk and labour that the farmers provide. The contract has ideal rates for chicks, consumption and even operational cost of the company.

The farmer will get Tk 12 per kilogram of chicken as the growing charge if the production cost remains at Tk 88. If there is an extra cost, the company and the farmer will equally bear it.  

Company representatives receive land ownership documents or signed blank cheques for contract security.

"A farmer never gets 12-14 percent [of the production cost as a growing charge] following the contract. They fall in trouble by giving away blank cheques and land documents," said Akash, the farmer based in Jhenaidah.

Then why does a farmer agree to conditions of the contract?  They do it for survival, according to Alauddin Al Azad, a poultry farmer in Tangail's Kalihati.     bdnews24.com


