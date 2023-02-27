Writ seeks probe into Golap's US houses

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Sunday seeking directives to investigate the reports of Awami League (AL) lawmaker Abdus Sobhan Miah Golap's nine houses in New York, USA.



Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Saydul Haque Sumon filed the writ petition as public interest litigation seeking HC order over the matter.



The petition also sought HC order to issue a rule asking the government to explain why its inaction in investigating Golap's corruption allegations should not be declared illegal.



Chief Election Commission, chairmen of ACC and NBR, and home secretary have been made respondents in the petition.



The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat is likely to hear on the petition by this week.



According to the media report, Golap concealed information about being an American citizen and owning nine properties in New York City in his election affidavit in 2018, found an investigation by a global media agency.



Golap, who was given the post of central committee's publicity and publication secretary in the AL's national council last month, bought the properties between 2014 and 2019, according to a report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists.



Of the nine properties, which cost Golap about $4 million, eight were bought with upfront cash payments. His last purchase -- a semi-detached house in Jackson Heights that cost $1.18 million -- was made through a small mortgage and cash in 2019, after he became an MP, according to the report.



The OCCRP investigation found no viable source of income in the US that would have enabled him to buy the properties, he made ends meet through a series of low-paying jobs like driving an unlicensed taxi in New York City, working as a cashier in a branch of the pharmacy store chain Walgreens and making pizzas.



Abdus Sobhan Golap bought the properties between 2014 and 2019. He first bought an apartment in 2014. Of the nine properties, which cost Golap about $4 million, eight were bought with upfront cash payments.



He became a member of parliament in the 2018 national election.



Earlier on 17 February, the ruling party publicity and publications secretary filed a Tk 500 crore defamation case against barrister Sumon for spreading "false and defamatory" information about him on social media platforms and to the ACC.



"Suman propagated that Abdus Sobhan laundered money by becoming a member of parliament in 2014-2015 which is not true. Abdus Sobhan became a member of parliament in the 2018 national election," read the case statement.



