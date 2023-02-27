BNP can, Khaleda, Tarique can't take part in polls, says Info Minister

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said as a party BNP can participate in the upcoming general elections but Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman cannot field their candidature.



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's participation in the election has been the main topic of discussion in the political circle for the past few days. Leaders of the ruling party also gave different statements on this issue.



Hasan Mahmud said, "According to the existing laws of the country, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman cannot take part in elections. But, her party can, she has no scope to participate in the elections."

He said this in a press briefing at Minto Road in the capital after exchanging views with the Election Monitoring Forum consisting of representatives of India, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, South Korea, Germany and Canada monitoring the elections.



If someone is punished for more than two years, he/she will not be able to participate in the election. Hasan Mahmud said, "There is no question of Khaleda Zia coming to the election. The law of Bangladesh clearly states that if someone is punished for more than two years then he/she cannot participate in the elections. Those who have been sentenced to two years earlier in Bangladesh, none of them could participate in the elections."



The Information Minister also said, "Khaleda Zia's party can participate in the elections, Khaleda Zia and Tariq Rahman have no scope to participate in the elections. It is a big headache for BNP, because, their party is operated and controlled by Tarique Rahman. But the big question now is whether he (Tarique) wants to see his party leaders becoming people's leaders by participating in the elections?"

In response to a question from journalists, The AL Joint General Secretary said, "Awami League wants all parties to participate in the elections. BNP has created an electoral panic. It is natural to be afraid, because in 2008 they participated with full strength. But they got 29 seats. In 2014 they tried to contest the election but failed. Basically they wanted to resist democracy but failed."



Referring to BNP's formation of new alliance with various political parties including right-left and far right in 2018, he said, "They have failed. Only very few seats were won in that election as well. Now they have united again. When they held rally at the Press Club, they found more journalists than activists. That is why BNP is afraid of elections."



"Then we want a fair election with the participation of all parties and people voting freely to elect the government. We have informed them about these issues," Hasan Mahmud added.



The AL leader also said, "We have said we want to see a fair election by encouraging the participation of all parties. The government of the coming days will be formed through people's vote. We want the participation of all parties including BNP in this election."



Regarding the election monitoring team, he said, "We have informed them that the election will be held under the Election Commission. They said that they will monitor the elections. We said that they must monitor elections and the government will assist if they need any help."



"They said, they did monitor in the last election as well, they will send their representatives for observation in the next election as well," Hasan Mahmud added.



AL Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Election Monitoring Forum Chairman Prof Mohammad Abed Ali, German Social worker and Political Analyst Volkar U Friedrich, Bhutanese Global Village Connection Chairman Jackson Dukpa, Islamic Arabic University Acting Vice Chancellor and Election Monitoring Forum's Director Abul Kalam Azad, BUET Pro-Vice Chancellor and Forum's Director Prof Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan and Agriculturist Dr Azadul Haque participated in the view exchange meeting on election monitoring.



