Air Force Winter Exercise begins

At the same time, it will give opportunity to evaluate various observations to make important recommendations that will play a significant role in building a capable air defence system in future.





BAF fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, radar squadrons and Surface- to- Air Missile (SAM) unit including all BAF personnel are taking part in this exercise.

Annual Winter Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force 'WINTEX-2023' commenced at all BAF Bases and Units on 26 February 26.Through this exercise, combat capabilities and strength of Bangladesh Air Force will be assessed, according to ISPR.As a part of the exercise, the pilots of Bangladesh Air Force will master a variety of air warfare tactics.Air Force hopes the effectiveness of air defence capability of Bangladesh will be enhanced through this exercise. Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police, Civil Defence and BNCC (Air Wing) are also participating in this exercise.