BCL demands law for stopping student harassment

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of Awami League (AL), have given an ultimatum to the authorities concerned to enact anti student harassment law in all the educational institutions across the country. Otherwise, they warned of launching a tougher movement.



Central and Dhaka University (DU) branch Chhatra League leaders announced the ultimatum on Sunday in an awareness campaign against ragging, bullying and sexual harassment of students on different campuses.



Initiating the campaign rally from Madhur Canteen of the DU led by its President Saddam Hussain, thousands of leaders and activists of the party gathered at the foot of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus at noon.



With the aim to build the Smart Bangladesh, dreamt by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Chhatra League leaders said that they would 'bid good bye' to all kinds of student harassment in educational institutions.



At the same time, the leaders of the party, the oldest student organisation in the country, instructed all the units in the educational institutions across the country including all university, college and school units to hold the anti-ragging campaign on February 27, 28 and March 1 to 3.



Chhatra League's DU branch President Mazharul Kabir Shoyon and General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat were also present in the rally, among others.



Shaikat said the Chhatra League has now become a loud voice against student torture.



"The responsibility to ensure a safe campus automatically falls on Chhatra League," Shaikat said, calling all the BCL men to vow themselves to be smart citizens.



Regarding the campaign, Shoyon said this campaign gave a message that the Chhatra League does not spare any 'unsmart activities.'



He urged the administrations concerned of respective educational institutions across the country to enact anti-harassment and anti-ragging policy to prevent student assault both physically and mentally.

"There must be an administrative infrastructure against student harassment on campus. An anti-harassment law must be made in the educational institutions. If our demand is not met, we will call for tougher movement," he added.



He further urged teachers to look after students like their sons.



Acknowledging that student organisations are also responsible for such student harassment on the campus, Shoyon said, "Chhatra League does not run away from responsibility. We took action and will certainly take action against harassers, irrespective of their political identity."



Announcing 'zero-tolerance policy', Saddam said this campaign would be a sign of the assurance of security to guardians of students in the educational institutions.



"Ragging is out of Chhatra League's syllabus. None can justify bullying, harassing and ragging a student. It's a criminal and punishable offence," he added.



He further said, "All are responsible for such occurrences of student harassment. Student politics, student organisations and university administrations are responsible for the incidents that took place at different universities recently."



Meanwhile, Chhatra League expelled over 25 of its leaders and activists of different units for causing trouble on the campuses.



Saddam urged authorities concerned to take preventive measures rather than action after an incident had already taken place and stressed certain guidelines to resist harassment.



He called for fixing a 'student harassment prevention day' and to observe it every year.



"Our aim is not to be big brothers. Our goal is to be smart citizens of the smart Bangladesh," he concluded.



