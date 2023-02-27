Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

We don't control everything: CEC

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has reiterated that political parties must take responsibility for resolving the political crisis as the election authorities "do not control everything".

Awal said the Election Commission aimed for a "participatory election" and it will be difficult to forge a consensus among all political parties.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop in Pabna on Sunday, he once again called for efforts to resolve the political crisis through discussion to make the election "meaningful".
    
"Let's talk about our limitations. We'll hold the election constitutionally and hope all political parties will take part in it."

About the electronic voting machines, Awal said: "Those who are questioning EVMs may test the machines. It is possible to hold voting flawlessly with this state-of-the-art technology. But some people don't have faith in EVMs."
    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow accuses US of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa ties
Writ seeks probe into Golap's US houses
California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power
BNP can, Khaleda, Tarique can't take part in polls, says Info Minister
Air Force Winter Exercise begins
BCL demands law for stopping student harassment
We don't control everything: CEC
50 lakh families to get rice at Tk 15 per kg from March 1: Minister


Latest News
Three brothers stabbed dead in N'ganj
Dhaka abstains from voting on Ukraine as practical point missing
Eight more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Novoair to resume Dhaka-Barishal flights
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
'When Shakib and I step onto the field, nothing else holds importance for us': Tamim
Lover gets death penalty, mother jail until death for killing child in N'ganj
Doing our best to keep economy going amid global recession: PM
Move to hold elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap's 9 houses in US
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case March 1
IU probe body submits report over ragging
Bangladesh's garment factory now global top LEED Green factory
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-days
Two brothers killed over land dispute in Sonargaon
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft