We don't control everything: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has reiterated that political parties must take responsibility for resolving the political crisis as the election authorities "do not control everything".



Awal said the Election Commission aimed for a "participatory election" and it will be difficult to forge a consensus among all political parties.



Speaking after inaugurating a workshop in Pabna on Sunday, he once again called for efforts to resolve the political crisis through discussion to make the election "meaningful".



"Let's talk about our limitations. We'll hold the election constitutionally and hope all political parties will take part in it."



About the electronic voting machines, Awal said: "Those who are questioning EVMs may test the machines. It is possible to hold voting flawlessly with this state-of-the-art technology. But some people don't have faith in EVMs."

