50 lakh families to get rice at Tk 15 per kg from March 1: Minister

First phase of the government's Food Friendly Progamme (FFP) to provide 50 lakh families with 30 kg of rice at Tk 15 per kg is to start from March 1. The first phase will continue till April while in the second phase, the government will provide rice in the similar way from September to November.



While speaking to media on Sunday at his electoral constituency in Naogaon, Food Minister Sadhan Chandar Majumder said, "Along with the ongoing Open Market Sale (OMS) programme, the activities of FFP will continue. The OMS is an ongoing programme. It will also continue as long as it has a demand."



"If necessary, it will continue throughout the year. Both rice and flour will be provided under the OMS programme," the Minister said after inspecting OMS activities at Naogaon's Atapotti and Rubir Mor area.



At present, some 2.75 crore beneficiaries of 50 lakh families get 30kg rice per family at Tk15 per kg. Removing the duplication of around two lakh people, a fresh list of 50 lakh families was prepared from the Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food), so that overlapping can be eliminated.



Sadhan said, "Although OMS is not a year-long programme, it was taken so that lower income people would not suffer. That's why we are still running the programme. We want to see whether people are getting its benefit or any dealer is smuggling. For this, inspection and monitoring will also continue."



He claimed that the food stock in government warehouses has exceeded all previous records. "Bangladesh currently has more than 21 lakh metric tonnes of food stock against the safety stock of 10 lakh tonnes."



"Currently, the government is distributing around 14,000 to 15000 tonnes of rice and flour every day across the country under its OMS programme and other food assistance programmes like Food for Work (Kabikha), VGF and TR. Those will also continue alongside OMS," he assured, adding, "So there is nothing to panic about. There will be no food shortage in the country."



The Minister warned the traders for not stockpiling food items for financial gain at the expense of the people. "New laws are being enacted. Cases have already been filed against many groups.



Surveillance has been increased. No one would be spared if found guilty," he added.



During the Minister's inspection, the people who came to collect food items under the OMS programme, said that the allocation is less than the demand. They demanded more allocation considering the demand.



Learning from the beneficiaries, the Minister assured them that the problems would be taken into account.



Rajshahi Regional Food Controller GM Farooq Hossain Patwar and Naogaon District Food Controller Alamgir Hossain were among the officials present.



