Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

50 lakh families to get rice at Tk 15 per kg from March 1: Minister

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

First phase of the government's Food Friendly Progamme (FFP) to provide 50 lakh families with 30 kg of rice at Tk 15 per kg is to start from March 1. The first phase will continue till April while in the second phase, the government will provide rice in the similar way from September to November.

While speaking to media on Sunday at his electoral constituency in Naogaon, Food Minister Sadhan Chandar Majumder said, "Along with the ongoing Open Market Sale (OMS) programme, the activities of FFP will continue. The OMS is an ongoing programme. It will also continue as long as it has a demand."

"If necessary, it will continue throughout the year. Both rice and flour will be provided under the OMS programme," the Minister said after inspecting OMS activities at Naogaon's Atapotti and Rubir Mor area.

At present, some 2.75 crore beneficiaries of 50 lakh families get 30kg rice per family at Tk15 per kg. Removing the duplication of around two lakh people, a fresh list of 50 lakh families was prepared from the Food Ministry and Directorate General of Food (DG Food), so that overlapping can be eliminated.

Sadhan said, "Although OMS is not a year-long programme, it was taken so that lower income people would not suffer. That's why we are still running the programme. We want to see whether people are getting its benefit or any dealer is smuggling. For this, inspection and monitoring will also continue."

He claimed that the food stock in government warehouses has exceeded all previous records. "Bangladesh currently has more than 21 lakh metric tonnes of food stock against the safety stock of 10 lakh tonnes."

"Currently, the government is distributing around 14,000 to 15000 tonnes of rice and flour every day across the country under its OMS programme and other food assistance programmes like Food for Work (Kabikha), VGF and TR. Those will also continue alongside OMS," he assured, adding, "So there is nothing to panic about. There will be no food shortage in the country."

The Minister warned the traders for not stockpiling food items for financial gain at the expense of the people. "New laws are being enacted. Cases have already been filed against many groups.

Surveillance has been increased. No one would be spared if found guilty," he added.

During the Minister's inspection, the people who came to collect food items under the OMS programme, said that the allocation is less than the demand. They demanded more allocation considering the demand.

Learning from the beneficiaries, the Minister assured them that the problems would be taken into account.

Rajshahi Regional Food Controller GM Farooq Hossain Patwar and Naogaon District Food Controller Alamgir Hossain were among the officials present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow accuses US of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa ties
Writ seeks probe into Golap's US houses
California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power
BNP can, Khaleda, Tarique can't take part in polls, says Info Minister
Air Force Winter Exercise begins
BCL demands law for stopping student harassment
We don't control everything: CEC
50 lakh families to get rice at Tk 15 per kg from March 1: Minister


Latest News
Three brothers stabbed dead in N'ganj
Dhaka abstains from voting on Ukraine as practical point missing
Eight more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Novoair to resume Dhaka-Barishal flights
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
'When Shakib and I step onto the field, nothing else holds importance for us': Tamim
Lover gets death penalty, mother jail until death for killing child in N'ganj
Doing our best to keep economy going amid global recession: PM
Move to hold elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap's 9 houses in US
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case March 1
IU probe body submits report over ragging
Bangladesh's garment factory now global top LEED Green factory
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-days
Two brothers killed over land dispute in Sonargaon
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft