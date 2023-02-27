Video
Actor Sohel murder trial deferred

Next Hearing Mar 19

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Court Correspondent

The prosecution could not produce  witnesses in the sensational murder case of the popular silver screen actor of the nineties, Sohel Chowdhury on Monday.

Acting Judge Rafiqul Islam of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 deferred the trial and fixed March 19 for next hearing in the case.

A total of five prosecution witnesses were examined earlier in the sensational murder case.

 Sohel Chowdhury was shot and killed on December 18 in 1998, in the capital's Banani area and his brother Touhidul Islam filed the case with Gulshan Police Station the next day. Police on July 30 in 1999, submitted charge-sheet against nine persons.

 The charge sheeted accused are Adnan Siddiqui, Trumps Club owner Afakul Islam alias Banti Islam, controversial Businessman  Aziz Mohammad Bhai alias Abdul Aziz, Tarek Sayeed Mamun, Selim Khan, Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton alias Boss Liton, Faruk Abbasi, Sanjidul Islam Emon and Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury.


