Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:29 AM
Major point missing from UN resolution

Dhaka clarifies stance on UNGA Ukraine resolution

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Government of Bangladesh issued a statement on Sunday clarifying its arguments in favour of abstention from voting on UNGA resolution.

"The ultimate objective of the current resolution is to seek a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine. We believe that any meaningful and sustainable solution to the current conflict must need intensive diplomatic engagement and dialogue between the parties involved in the conflict. To our opinion, this important practical point is missing in the resolution. Therefore, we were constrained to abstain," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin read from the statement.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday that demands Russia leave Ukraine. Thirty-two countries including Bangladesh, India, China, Iran, Pakistan and Sri Lanka abstained from voting while seven countries including Russia voted against the resolution.  

"Bangladesh continues to remain concerned over the situation in Ukraine, particularly the loss of (civilian) lives, deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict zone and consequential socio- economic fallout around the globe. We call for a cessation of hostilities and remain steadfast in our commitment that purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld at any cost. In this regard, we see the importance of urging the UN Secretary-General and Member States to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in the proposed resolution. We also firmly believe that peaceful settlement of international disputes must be complied with universally for everyone, everywhere under all circumstances, without exception," the statement said.

"Guided by Bangabandhu's philosophy of 'Friendship to all and malice towards none', Bangladesh pursues a peace-centric foreign policy, which is based on the principles of respect for sovereign equality and territorial integrity of all states, peaceful settlement of international disputes, and respect for the principles enunciated in the Charter of the United Nations," the statement reads.
However, a total of 141 countries voted in favour of the resolution.


