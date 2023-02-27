Argentine FM due in city today

Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Santiago Andrés Cafiero will arrive Dhaka on a two-day visit Today (Monday) morning to discuss trade and investment issues.



Apart from the import of soybean oil and wheat from Argentina, the two sides are likely to discuss Bangladesh's inclusion in South America's powerful economic alliance Mercosur.



Mercosur, or the Southern Common Market, is an economic and political bloc originally comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.



Argentine Foreign Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.



Apart from an announcement of re-opening of the Argentine Embassy in Dhaka.



"There is also the possibility of signing visa exemption agreements on diplomatic and official passports, MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and diplomatic training academies of the two countries," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Apart from this, the two countries are working on a memorandum of understanding on football related matters, Earlier the Foreign Ministry said.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will have a bilateral meeting with his Argentine counterpart at state guesthouse Jamuna on Monday evening. The meeting is likely to begin at 6:00pm.



Momen will also host a dinner in honour of the Argentine Foreign Minister after the bilateral talks.

It may be mentioned that the Argentine Embassy was previously shuttered in 1978 by the military junta that ruled over Argentina.



Diplomatic operations, such as visas in order to travel, have since been handled by the Embassy in neighbouring India.



Argentina says it is convenient to reopen the Embassy in accordance with foreign policy guidelines based on "political, strategic and commercial" reasons.



According to the Foreign Ministry the bilateral trade between the two countries stood around US$900 million last year, with a large trade surplus for Argentina, according to data available.

The Argentine Foreign Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday morning.



