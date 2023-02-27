NBR lifts import duty on sugar

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has withdrawn the import duty on all types of sugar to keep prices normal in the market during the upcoming month of Ramadan. NBR said in the notification on Sunday that this decision will be effective immediately.



In the notification, importers have been given the facility to redeem refined and unrefined sugar free of duty till May 30.



NBR officials said that this step has been taken to ensure uninterrupted sugar supply and price stability during Ramadan.



Earlier, customs tax was fixed at Tk 6,000 per tonne of refined sugar and Tk 3,000 per tonne of unrefined sugar. A 30 per cent conservation duty was imposed on imports of raw sugar. NBR issued a notification reducing it to 25 per cent due to price hike. This facility will be valid till May 30 this year.



Recently, in the fifth meeting of the task force regarding the review of commodity prices and market situation under the chairmanship of the senior secretary of the Commerce Ministry, various issues including import, supply situation and market price were reviewed.



In that meeting, it was informed that in the last six months, about two lakh tonnes less sugar has been imported in the country. It emerged in the task force meeting that this import deficit has been created mainly due to the inability to open LCs due to the dollar crisis.



In this situation, the Commerce Ministry recommended NBR to rationalize the duty rate on the import of the product to keep the price of sugar stable in the market during the upcoming Ramadan. A letter was also given to the organization about this. After that NBR lifted the duty on sugar imports.



At present, custom duty is Tk 3000 per tonne of sugar, conservation duty is 30 per cent, VAT is 15 per cent, advance tax is 4 per cent. In total, sugar imports are about 61 per cent after duty.



There has been instability in the sugar market in the country for the past few months. Due to the restricted supply, there is a shortage of the product in the market. During Ramadan, the demand for sugar is higher than usual. As a result, the Commerce Ministry recently requested NBR through a letter to reduce the import duty to keep the price of sugar at a tolerable level during fasting days.



