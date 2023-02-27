Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt working to create smart players: PM

She opens Sheikh Kamal Youth Games

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Govt working to create smart players: PM

Govt working to create smart players: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government has been making efforts to create smart athletes to ensure Bangladesh's participation in any international sports competition.

"We have built digital Bangladesh. Our next target is to transform the country into a Smart Bangladesh which will help generate smart players and thus we will achieve the quality of taking part in any international sports," she said. She said this while formally inaugurating the final phase of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023 at Bangladesh Army Stadium in the capital city the evening.

"I believe that the youth games will add a new dimension to the sports arena and work as a platform to generate star players," she said.

The Prime Minister said her government has been working to ensure the country's socio-economic advancement alongside boosting up excellence of the sports arena.

She said the youths will get a chance to flourish their talents in various sports by taking part in the youth games. It would inspire the fresher and children to get involved in the sports, she added.

Describing the athletes as the soldiers towards building Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous one by 2041, the Prime Minister wished their every success in the youth games.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, BOA President and Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed and Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza spoke at the function.

A video documentary on Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023 was screened at the function. At the outset of the programme, the national anthem was also played.

Later, the Prime Minister witnessed a colourful cultural programme marking the grand opening of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023.

The BOA has been organizing Bangladesh Games and Youth Games every four years since 2018. The motto of the Games was to select future players for national teams in various disciplines and to groom up the latent talents of young athletes.

Nearly four thousand athletes will compete for 193 gold, 193 silver and 287 bronze medals in 193 events of twenty four disciplines in the final phase of the second edition of the Youth Games named after Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Earlier, the inter-upazila first phase of the games was held from January 2-10 last, the inter-district second phase was held from January 16-22 January last. Eight divisions are participating in the final phase in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, both the men's and women's football competitions of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023 held on the opening day of the meet at two city separate venues in the capital.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow accuses US of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa ties
Writ seeks probe into Golap's US houses
California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power
BNP can, Khaleda, Tarique can't take part in polls, says Info Minister
Air Force Winter Exercise begins
BCL demands law for stopping student harassment
We don't control everything: CEC
50 lakh families to get rice at Tk 15 per kg from March 1: Minister


Latest News
Three brothers stabbed dead in N'ganj
Dhaka abstains from voting on Ukraine as practical point missing
Eight more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Novoair to resume Dhaka-Barishal flights
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
'When Shakib and I step onto the field, nothing else holds importance for us': Tamim
Lover gets death penalty, mother jail until death for killing child in N'ganj
Doing our best to keep economy going amid global recession: PM
Move to hold elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap's 9 houses in US
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case March 1
IU probe body submits report over ragging
Bangladesh's garment factory now global top LEED Green factory
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-days
Two brothers killed over land dispute in Sonargaon
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft