PM stresses stopping antibiotics sale sans prescription

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid stress on Sunday on stopping antibiotics sale without physician's prescription as Director of Biology Department of Ineos Institute of Antimicrobial Research, Oxford University, United Kingdom, Professor Timothy E Walsh called on her.

"The selling of antibiotics without physician's prescription must be stopped," Prime Minister's Speech Writer Md. Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting at PM's official residence Ganabhaban here.

According to Nazrul Islam, the prime minister said necessary restrictions should be imposed to stop selling antibiotics without physician's prescription.

Sheikh Hasina said once antibiotics would have to be given from various community clinics of the country, but now it has been completely stopped.
"Now, antibiotics are given from the public hospitals with the prescriptions of the physicians," she said.

Urging the proper use of antibiotics, the prime minister said efforts are being made to ensure that antibiotics are not sold everywhere in Bangladesh.

Timothy E Walsh said that anti-microbial resistance (AMR) has become an epidemic in the world right now. Noting that if it is not prevented now, he said it will take a more dire form in the future.
"It may cause millions of people's death," he feared.

He praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's role during her period as co-chair of the Global Leaders Group on AMR.    BSS



