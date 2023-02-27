BSC takes ambitious project of procuring 38 more vessels in 10 yrs

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 26: The National flag carrier, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) has taken an ambitious project to procure 38 more ships within the next ten years. Of them, 10 ships are expected to be added with the BSC fleet by the next five years.



Those ten ships include 4 (four) new vessels 2 (Two) Crude Oil Mother Tankers of 114,000 DWT each and 2 (Two) Mother Bulk Carriers of 80,000 DWT each through G to G basis and three Mother Product Oil tankers (for carrying Diesel) and three more bulk carriers, Managing Director of BSC Muhammad Ziaul Huq told the Daily Observer.



He further said that 12 container vessels of capacity 2,500-3,000 TEUs, two new LNG carriers of about 140,000 CBM each, two new LNG Carriers of about 174,000 CBM each, two new LNG carriers of about 180,000 CBM each, and ten Bulk carriers of capacity 10,000-15,000 DWT for lightering coal/food grains etc.



"Presently, BSC owns only 8 ships which is expected to go up to 28 within the next few years," Ziaul Huq said.



Meanwhile, on November 12 in 2019 the Parliament had approved the Bangladesh Flag Carrying Vessels (Protection) Act, 2019 enhancing state-run Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's (BSC) stake in overseas shipment. The law suggested a mandatory provision under which the BSC ship would carry at least 50 percent of goods to be exported and imported. The new law will replace Bangladesh Flag Vessels (protection) Ordinance, 1982 under which BSC ocean going fleet's stake in import-export shipments was 40 percent.



Flag ships are meant any ship registered by Bangladesh government. The state owned shipping organization had been immensely benefitted with the approval of Flag Protection Bill. Over 80 oceangoing vessels in the private sector have also been playing a vital role in the maritime trade of the country.



BSC MD claimed that the organisation had been profited during the last few years after the passing of Flag Protection Bill in 2019 last.



BSC has made a profit of Taka 225.81 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2021-22, he said .



He further said that BSC had made a profit of Tk 72.3 crore in the fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, an increase by Tk 30.56 crore compared to the profit of the previous fiscal year 2019-20 of Tk 41.47 crore. BSC has now turned into a profitable organisation with the passing of Flag Protetion Bill, Ziaul Huq said.



