Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:28 AM
Home Back Page

Online application for DU entry tests begins today

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

The application process for seating in the admission tests of the undergraduate programme of Dhaka University (DU) under 2022-23 session will begin today.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman will inaugurate the online process at 4:00pm at Professor Abdul Motin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus.

After the inauguration, admission seekers and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the tests of four units online.


