If BNP tries to disrupt polls, they will be dealt with strictly: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP will not be forced to take part in the upcoming general elections. He said, "But if they try to disrupt the elections, they will be dealt with strictly."



Quader said this as chief guest at a peace rally to protest BNP-Jamaat's terror and anarchy. The rally was organized by Dhaka district AL at Keraniganj.



The AL General Secretary said, "BNP is now plotting with Chattogram Hill Tracts along with Rohingya camps to oust Sheikh Hasina government. Conspiracy to remove Sheikh Hasina! Remember Fakhrul Sahib, 1975 and 2023 are not the same. 2001 and 2023 are not the same. The country will never see the unusual caretaker government."



He said that the tone of disintegration is being heard in the BNP alliance. "Mr Fakhrul, we will not break your party or alliance. You are in crisis. Your alliance will collapse like a house of cards. Game will be played in the movement and in the election and we will play in both fields."



Obaidul Quader said to party leaders and activists, "Get ready, their mood is not good, their mood is bad. It is bad because they have started talking rough and tumble. As their movement slows down, their grievance increases."



Obaidul Quader said, "BNP's politics affected by drought. It will go to the hospital soon. If the party does not come to the election, it will go to ICU."



AL Presidium Member Kamrul Islam, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Dhaka North city AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and other central leaders spoke in the rally including Dhaka district AL General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun while Dhaka district AL President Benzir Ahmed was in the chair.

