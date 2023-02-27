6 killed in road accidents in six districts



At least six people were killed and dozens of others were injured in separate road accidents in Dhaka, Gopalganj, Cox's Bazar, Gazipur, Bagerhat and Joypurhat.



In Dhaka, a 45-year-old man was crushed under the wheels of an unidentified vehicle while crossing a road in the capital's Jatrabari area early Sunday.



Deceased Monir Sarder hailed from Madaripur district. He used to live in Demra's Konapara area.

The accident took place at about 5:30am when Monir Hossain was crossing a road in front of Konapara Bus Stand.



Jatrabari Police Station OC Ajharul Islam said getting a phone call on national helpline 999, they went to the scene and recovered the body.



"The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after legal procedure." Monir went out of his Konapara residence for work, the OC added.



Our Gopalganj Correspondent adds a man was killed and nine others were injured when a microbus hit a roadside tree after losing control over the vehicle on Dhaka-Khulna Highway near Dhusar Bridge area in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district on Sunday.



The deceased was Selim Ullah Badsha, 42, son of Nurul Amin of Maheshkhali Upazila in Cox's Bazar district.



The injured are-Nur Kader, 40, Tasmin Akhter, 25, Nizam Ahmed, 25, Oli Ahmed, 45, Senoara, 70, Jasna, 30, Shahana, 35, Salauddin, 4, Nasir Uddin, 37, Abdullah, 4. All are residents of the same area.



Officer-in-Charge of Bhatiapara Highway Police Station Md Shriful Islam said a Khulna-bound microbus from Dhaka hit a roadside tree after the driver lost control over the steering on Dhaka-Khulna Highway near Dhusar Bridge area in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district on Sunday, leaving 10 passengers critically injured.



The injured were admitted to Kashiani Upazila Hospital for treatment. He said the passengers after completing their tour in Sylhet were going back to Bagerhat via Dhaka.



Traffic on both the sides of the road was halted for some time but police eased the situation, he said adding that they also seized the microbus.



Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent reports a teenage boy was killed and another injured after a truck ploughed through a roadside restaurant at Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Sunday afternoon.



Deceased Usman Gani, 15, was son of Nur Muhammad, a resident of Harbang Goyalmara village of the upazila.



Our Gazipur Correspondent adds a woman was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Tangail Higway in Gazipur Sadar upazila on Saturday night. The accident took place at Baimile area under Konabari union at around 9:00pm.



Deceased Jotsna Begum, 51, was wife of Rupchan Miah, of Kualipara area under Bagmara upazila in Rajshahi district.



Our Bagerhat Correspondent writes a child was killed after being hit by an easy-bike at Mongla upazila in Bagerhat district on Sunday morning.



Deceased Abdullah Sheikh, 8, was son of Mukul Sheikh, a resident of Maddhyapara area under MIthakhali union of the upazila.



Our Joypurhat Correspondent adds a man was killed as his motorcycle crashed with a bicycle at Kalai upazila in Joypurhat district on Saturday night.



The accident took place on Joypurhat-Mokamtala regional highway at Thusigari area at 7:00pm.



Deceased Mahfuz Hossain, 42, the driver of the motorcycle, was son of Ibrahim Hossain, a resident of Madai village under Punot union of the upazila.



