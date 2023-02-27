

Foreign military team visit Bangabandhu Mausoleum in Tungipara



The military officials gave salute on the occasion and offered Fateha and munajat at the grave seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu, other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage and 30 lakh martyrs of the War of Liberation in 1971.



Director General of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Brig Gen Hamidul Haque led the delegation of military officials.



Later, the wives and children of military officials from seven countries paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at the mausoleum. They also offered Fateha and munajat at the grave seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu.



The eight army officials are - Brig Gen Manmeet Singh Sabarwal of India, Brig Gen Ali Ejaj Rafi of Pakistan, Brig Gen Roshan Shumsher Rana of Nepal, Brig Gen Soye Niyat of Myanmar, Col Erdal Sahin of Turkey, Col Mahmud MJ Sharawanah of Palestine, Lt Col Demsi Cheril Sinclear of Australia and Squadron Leader Avitosh Sharma of India. The military officials visited the mausoleum complex of Bangabandhu.



