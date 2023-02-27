Video
36 DU students get Dean’s Award

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
DU Correspondent

A total of 36 meritorious students from different departments under the Faculty of Social Sciences of Dhaka University (DU) have been given 'Dean's Award' for securing the highest CGPA in BSS (Hons.) examinations of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman addressed the award giving ceremony as Chief Guest on Sunday, held at Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium of the university.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman called upon the students to play an effective role in making an inclusive society for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Vice-Chancellor said the students have to work hard to meet societal needs, urging them to equip themselves with liberal, non-communal and humanitarian values.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Zia Rahman presided over the function while DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof A S M Maksud Kamal and Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed addressed it as special guests.

Director General of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies Dr. Binayak Sen addressed the programme as Dean's Award Speaker.

Chairpersons of the various departments declared the names of the awardees.


