Monday, 27 February, 2023
UNDP launches campaign to mark World Wildlife Day

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a social media campaign titled '#Click4Wildlife' to create mass awareness about wildlife conservation ahead of World Wildlife Day on March 3.

The first of its kind, the online campaign calls for submissions of wildlife photographs in Bangladesh, a selection of which will be displayed in a virtual exhibition hosted by UNDP during the World Wildlife Day.

"Humans cannot exist without nature, and it is essential for all of us to realise the importance of wildlife conservation," UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative Stefan Liller said.

"UNDP has long been working to restore and preserve habitats and create enabling environments where nature and humans can co-exist side by side," he added.

They believe this campaign and exhibition will make people realise the beauty of nature and raise awareness about its conservation.

The participation process is very simple. Anyone who is interested in participating, will have to post the picture they want to submit publicly on their social media profile on Facebook and Instagram.    UNB


