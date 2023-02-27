DU Pro-VC Prof Samad's 2 new books launched



Two new books titled "Changing Family Patterns of Bangladesh" and "Shringkhol Muktir Jonne Kobita", written by Dhaka University (DU) Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Poet Prof Muhammad Samad, have been launched in Amar Ekushey Book Fair this year.Ananya Prakashani has published the research-based book "Changing Family Patterns of Bangladesh" while Nobanno Prakashani published "Shringkhol Muktir Jonno Kobita" in the month-long national book fair, organised by Bangla Academy."Changing Family Patterns of Bangladesh" is a comparative research book on the patterns of the families in the country in terms of education, health, profession and number of members in the families.Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Samad said, "There has been a change in family-to-family communication. My research mentioned till the period of the communication through mobile text messaging. The video age has not arrived at this work. After 2010, the means of communication via video conferencing increased."The book will be available for book lovers at stall number 455-456 of Nobanno Prakashani. Prof Samad dedicated this book to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.