Two-day Livestock Exhibition ended

The two-day 'Livestock Exhibition, 2023', which was arranged in the capital's Agargaon Trade Fair Ground marking the Livestock Services Week, ended on Sunday.



According to Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) President Imran Hossain, animals and pets of around Tk2 crore were sold in the two day event.



The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association (BDFA) and Bangladesh Poultry Industries Central Council (BPICC) jointly organized the exhibition marking the livestock service week being observed in the country from February 25 to March 1.



According to a press release of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, a two-day livestock exhibition will be held at the old trade fair ground in Agargaon on Saturday on the occasion of the Livestock Week. Its overall management is under the Department of Livestock.



Various types of domestic animals including cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, dumbas, horses, pigeons, rabbits, dogs, cats and poultry of the country will be seen in the exhibition.



As always, the most beautiful and large size cow-buffalo, goat-sheep ramp show of the country were available for the visitors to enjoy. Apart from this, the exhibition area had a variety of delicious meat, dairy products and food.



While speaking in the closing ceremony of the exhibition, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said that new entrepreneurs are being created in the country's livestock sector. They will contribute in the country's economy in future. To keep the trend continuous, the government will keep giving necessary supports.



He said necessary assistances are being given to the farmers and entrepreneurs of all levels in this sector. As part of the initiative, the exhibition was organized following the directives of the Prime Minister, so that they farmers can get their benefits. They are making profits along with their entertainments.



Among others, former Chief Whip Vice Principal Dr Abdus Shahid MP, Livestock and Fisheries Secretary Dr Nahid Rashid, BDFA President Imran Hossain and BPICC leader Mahbub Hasan also spoke the function with BPICC Chairman Dr. Emdadul Haque Talukder in the chair.



Later, the persons and institutions, those have contributed in the sector, were given rewards.



