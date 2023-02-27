Karail slum fire doused



A fire that broke out in Karail slum in Mohakhali area of the capital was doused on Sunday.



To extinguish the fire, members of nine fire fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.



Anwarul Islam Dolan, an officer at the headquarters of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, confirmed the news.



He said being informed nine units of fire fighters reached the spot to douse the blaze that originated around 4:30pm on Sunday.



According to the fire service official, reason behind the fire was not yet known. No casualties were also reported in the fire incident, he said.

