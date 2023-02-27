Video
Home Editorial

Tackling natural calamities

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Dear Sir

The frequent flood, tsunami and earthquake fears have raised many big questions now. Are our buildings really able to withstand any natural calamity? Have we ever used the available technology towards tackling disasters caused by nature?

First of all, there is an urgent need to find out the scientific and technical ways of dealing with natural disasters. And definitely, such procedures will save human lives to a greater extent.

Also, it is time to establish buildings that can withstand any natural calamity. Finally, the rescue and humanitarian efforts should be ready in time to save the lives of the victims of any natural
disaster.


Mahmudul Hasan
Mohammadpur, Dhaka



