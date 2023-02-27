Tackling natural calamities

Dear Sir



The frequent flood, tsunami and earthquake fears have raised many big questions now. Are our buildings really able to withstand any natural calamity? Have we ever used the available technology towards tackling disasters caused by nature?



First of all, there is an urgent need to find out the scientific and technical ways of dealing with natural disasters. And definitely, such procedures will save human lives to a greater extent.



Also, it is time to establish buildings that can withstand any natural calamity. Finally, the rescue and humanitarian efforts should be ready in time to save the lives of the victims of any natural

disaster.





Mahmudul Hasan

Mohammadpur, Dhaka