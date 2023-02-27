Illegal shops, extortion overwhelm DU campus

It is disturbing to note that despite repeated promises made by Dhaka University authorities to evict all illegal makeshift shops from the premises their number are increasing. There are some 300 makeshift shops scattered within the premises.



Even more disturbing is that some members of the proctorial team have been alleged to extort hundreds and thousands of Taka from these illegally installed makeshift shops every year.



According to a recent news report published in this daily, a huge amount of money extorted from the makeshift shops through agents are deposited with a � Token man� reportedly working at the Proctor Office. In addition, according to a DU section officer�s allegation the �Token man� reportedly distributes shares of extorted money among at least a dozen proctorial team members.



However, we are drawing immediate attention of the DU Proctor Office. In addition, we call for a prompt and thorough investigation in this regard. The DU Proctor�s Office must not only put an end to this sinister extortion culture, but also play a decisive role in evicting all illegal temporary shops the quickest.



Setting up illegal shops within the university premises, and on top of it extorting money from these shops by the proctor�s office members is highly unexpected from the country�s most prestigious public university.



The shocking reality merits the question - if such cases of extortion and illegal setting up of makeshift shops can take place within DU campus involving university officials - what is happening in other public universities of the country?



Ranging from makeshift tea stalls, flowers and nurseries, roadside eateries, coconut and juice sellers to moving fruit barrows � all these rough and ready shops have visibly choked the university�s pedestrian footpaths. Moreover, law enforcement agencies have also somewhat �mysteriously� failed to take effective action against these illegally set up shops.



However, all of these illegal shops were temporarily removed by the City Corporation authority on the eve of the President and Prime Minister�s visit at the Shaheed Minar in the early hours of 21st of February.



Now the scenario has gone back to square one.



At the same time, we also call on the Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor and the police to launch an eviction drive within the DU premises the soonest. The eviction drive must deliver a much desired outcome, so to free DU campus illegally occupied by the makeshift shop owners.



If the shops could have been removed for a special occasion, they can also be removed permanently. Lastly, a round-the-clock monitoring system must be put in place, so to ensure no makeshift shops are illegally installed within the DU premises in the future.



