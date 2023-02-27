

Protein Day 2023: An open letter to Bangladeshi nutritionists



We are undeniably best placed to take the lead in educating citizens on the accessible, affordable sources of protein to drive protein awareness and protein sufficiency in the country. As nutritionists, we play an indispensable role in educating citizens about making more informed choices about nutrients and food sources. This role has become more important than ever in today�s world where consumers are bombarded by numerous choices in grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, online delivery apps and their own kitchens.



National datasets as well as food consumption patterns from a recent Bangladesh Protein Perception Study conducted by Right To Protein revealed that adults in Bangladesh are not likely to consume a balanced diet. Global and national campaigns on micronutrients such as iron, calcium and iodine have created an atmosphere that promotes foods as sources of single nutrients. We need greater importance to be placed on eating a balanced diet, with local food ingredients instead, especially focusing on high-quality, a?ordable and accessible sources of macro-nutrients.



Despite the growing nutrition consciousness, our diets continue to be heavy on carbohydrates such as rice and wheat, sidelining other nutritious foods such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Grains are the major source of the total food intake (more than 60%) in Bangladesh, hence; more than 50% of the total population suffers from the scarcity of proper protein in general diets. Despite having a high fish consumption diet, Bangladeshis, especially in rural areas are only able to afford a small number of pulses and fish in proportion to rice and vegetables and only for a few days in the month. Income disparities are thus thwarting the goal of protein sufficiency in Bangladesh.



This is exacerbated by the fact that Bangladesh is suffering from a severe food crisis due to last year�s economic collapse and flooding respectively, leading to food shortages and hyperinflation in the prices of food. This places additional responsibilities on nutritionists in the country to be able to identify affordable and available sources of protein and educate citizens about incorporating these into their diets.



How can nutritionists help make India consume adequate protein? Provide nutritional education at your capacity. Spread awareness of low cost ways of incorporating protein in traditional diets. Replace calorie conversation with adequate protein content. Participating in large-scale protein education programmes. Support individuals and institutions as knowledge partners for accessible protein foods.



What this essentially means is for us to take the front row in communicating the importance of protein in the diets of average Bangladeshis, including but not limited to highlighting deficiencies that arise from inadequate consumption of protein, defining the role of protein in preventing deficiency-linked diseases and increasing overall energy, vitality, and productivity. More crucially, this also means leading the public conversations on Protein Day and other relevant opportunities to make protein, indispensable in current Bangladeshi diets, through both, accessible and affordable food sources.



The Global Food Security Index has placed Bangladesh at 107 out of 113 countries in the Quality and Safety of Food in 2021. For Bangladesh to propel its development forward it needs not just quality education and healthcare but nutrition for the 3.4 million children born each year and the 65% of its population falling in the working ages. Bangladesh can leverage this demographic dividend to potentially become a developed country within a single generation. However, to achieve this goal, it is imperative to act collectively and individually towards nutrition security, as the window of opportunity is narrow. An adequate protein intake is the foundation of nutrition security for a developing nation to improve health outcomes, boost economic productivity and reduce nutrition poverty.



Adequate protein intake is essential for optimal physical and cognitive development, leading to a more productive workforce. Individuals with protein deficiency are more likely to experience health issues that can impact their productivity and work performance. As a result, nutritionists working with schools, offices, hospitals and at other fronts can help ensure protein sufficiency and help reduce the risk of many health problems, such as stunting, wasting, and micronutrient deficiencies, leading to better health outcomes. A healthier population can lead to fewer healthcare costs, increased life expectancy, and better quality of life, which are all essential factors in the economic development of a nation, and it all starts with nutritionists of the country, so I urge my fellow professionals to help Bangladesh see a Protein revolution powered by our expertise, information, and knowledge.



- Khaleda Islam, Professor & Director, Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Dhaka (A staunch supporter of the Right To Protein campaign)



