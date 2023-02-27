

Rajshahi city: From a colonial trading jetty to present urbanisation



There were hardly a dozen people standing on the steps of the Jetty � perhaps waiting for the pedal steamer to receive people. Few horse chariots are standing nearby spreading stinky odor attracting flies around. Suddenly the waiting people became unsteady and all looked straight west across the river. The other side of the river view was not visible but a small dot of smoky chimney with dots of week window lights of the boat are seen from a distance. It was the sign of a scheduled steamer - coming from Varanasi en route to Dhaka. Rajshahi used to be one of many short stops in its journey of four days.



In about fifteen minutes the steamer became closer - whistled to get a clearance from the jetty and informed the people around about its majestic arrival. In just couple of minutes it was a small crowd of passengers disembarking from the vessel and few are getting on to it. Jamindar Banbihari Sengupta, with his beautiful young wife in gorgeous white attire approached to a waiting horse chariot followed by his servants and few porters. Perhaps the group would stay overnight in a house and enjoy a theater at the Padma Rangamancha and next day after breakfast they would start journey to Natore � Banbihari Sengupta�s court. Suddenly a circus party came from somewhere making a kind of noise by their harsh beagle and brass horn trumpet. After completing their performance in Rajshahi they are going to catch the steamer for another destination � either in Dacca or may be as far as in Gawhati. Electricity produced from a local privately owned generator - Maharani Hemantakumari Water Works just started to light few English officers� and local elites� houses, and to just few road lamps in Rajshahi. City streets were all un-metalled and were dusty due to returning horse chariots to their homes around. It was a picture of one evening of Rajshahi about one hundred years before.



At exactly when Rajshahi city was transformed from a hamlet to a river jetty is not really known. Not many historical records are available but a handful of those suggest that it could have been gone back to even more than two thousand years back. But some suggests the city started growing since 1600 or slightly after. The river route, that touches Rajshahi, starts from its western extreme point near Delhi down to as far as Chittagong � world�s perhaps, the longest (nearly about 2000 km) river route connects Jumna or Yamuna to the Ganges and finally at the Meghna estuary. Recent discovery by Liviu Giosen (2012) of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts hints when Indus Civilization along the Indus river in northern Sindh and south of Punjab in Pakistan suffered an environmental setback, they diffused to east through the active channel of the river Hakra through Cholisthan desert in Bahawalpur (in Pakistan) and Rajsthan (in India). Using U-Pb zircon dating samples he traced river evidence under deep sand and indicated, Hakra was connected to the Ganges somewhere (through historically extinct Saraswati River referred in the Mahabharata), but the river Hakra disappeared about 6000 years before present (BP) due to tectonic disturbance. Parallel to Liviu Giosen, I was working on the Cholistan Desert using satellite data. I was able to trace an east-west geomorphologic mark in the middle of the desert (extensive linear clay pan) which gave me an impression that conformed Liviu Giosen�s discovery � that there existed perhaps a river, a link between the Indus and the Ganges, and that would have been a possible missing link between the Uari Bateshwar near Dhaka to the far-west, the center of the great Indus Cilvilization of 6000 BP. Archeologists and historians believe, some parts of north-western Bangladesh could be old enough to have been in the cultural threshold of the Indus civilization.



The Dutch Barakuthi on the Ganges in Rajshahi is a sign of how important Rajshahi was as a trading hub for indigo business - to collect indigo from around and transport the goods to Calcutta through river Ganges and Hoogly for onward shipping to Europe. There used to be many heartbreaking stories of forced indigo cultivation. Dinabondhu Mitra was a famous Bengali littérateur unveiled such pictures of forced cultivation of Indigo and how innocent cultivators were persecuted. The ballad staged in 1860 in theaters in Dhaka brought it to the eyes of the spectators. Indigo used to grow at many parts in eastern India, where Rajshahi region was one important part of that regarding soil, and climate and trans-shipment facility.



Assam in the north-east end of the route and Varanasi was at the west to connect Calcutta by the Hoogly through the Brahmaputra and Ganges touching Rajshahi. It used to be a week-long river cruise that maintained a cultural and economic bridge between Assam and Calcutta where Rajshahi region was an important corridor. That was how Calcutta grew as a tea auction centre for the entire eastern India as its tea-growing threshold. In addition to a newly established railway link between Calcutta and Assam through Rajshahi and Rangpur, the river route from Banaras and upward to north-east was also very important during imperial rule which was a connection between Calcutta and the Assam Presidency. The route was more important between Calcutta (the capital of East India Company�s Imperial territory) and Delhi via many ports viz. Banaras, Allahabad and Kanpur. On the eastern extreme the river route was active with regular freight up to Dacca (now Dhaka) and sometimes up to Chittagong. Irregularly, Shilchar and Sylhet region was also connected through Shurma River to Calcutta. All these connections used to focus Rajshahi�s vital nodal importance as functional hub of an urban growth center.



Rajshahi�s importance existed until 1947 when the region was included in East Pakistan as part of independent Pakistan. Finally the blockade of Ganges at Farakka vanished possibility of reviving historical river route permanently. But recently both Bangladesh and India is planning to reestablish a river cruise route between Gawhati and Calcutta through Brahmaputra, rivers in Barisal and Khulna exploring a new era of river communication pushing Rajshahi beyond the present threshold of river link.

(To be continued)



- Professor Raquib Ahmed, PhD, Vice Chancellor, Fareast International University, Former Chairman, Geography & Environmental Studies, University of Rajshahi



