Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Pirojpur, Rajshahi

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

A housewife and a college student have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Rajshahi, in two days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 28, wife of Libya expatriate Rajib Khan, a resident of Ikri Village in the upazila.

According to locals, Halima was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning. She might have committed suicide due to family feud, they added.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Rakib confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

RAJSHAHI: A student of Rajshahi College has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kazihata area in the city on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Al Siam, 17, son of Kashem Ali, hailed from Singra Upazila of Natore District. He was an eleventh grader at Rajshahi College.

According to police and sources, Siam used to live in a rented house in Kazihata area of the city.

However, his sister saw the hanging body of Siam inside his room of the rented house at around 5pm and screamed.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Rajpara PS Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Pirojpur, Rajshahi
11 arrested with firearms in three districts
Demand for cow dung fuel rises for gas price hike at Jaldhaka
Baraigram Press Club gets new committee
16 killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps
Livestock exhibition held at Mirzaganj
Two electrocuted in Madaripur, C’nawabganj
Integrated agro-farm changes lots of Feni youths


Latest News
Three brothers stabbed dead in N'ganj
Dhaka abstains from voting on Ukraine as practical point missing
Eight more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Bangladesh reports 12 more Covid cases
Novoair to resume Dhaka-Barishal flights
Market committees to face action for price instability in Ramadan
'When Shakib and I step onto the field, nothing else holds importance for us': Tamim
Lover gets death penalty, mother jail until death for killing child in N'ganj
Doing our best to keep economy going amid global recession: PM
Move to hold elections under partisan govt to be resisted: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Writ seeks probe into AL MP Golap's 9 houses in US
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case March 1
IU probe body submits report over ragging
Bangladesh's garment factory now global top LEED Green factory
PM to inaugurate Sheikh Kamal Youth Games this evening
Missing man found dead in Kaptai Lake after 4-days
Two brothers killed over land dispute in Sonargaon
Man killed being crushed by vehicle in city's Jatrabari
UN reaffirms continued support for Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft