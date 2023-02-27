Two ‘commit suicide’ in Pirojpur, Rajshahi

A housewife and a college student have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Rajshahi, in two days.



BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Halima Begum, 28, wife of Libya expatriate Rajib Khan, a resident of Ikri Village in the upazila.



According to locals, Halima was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning. She might have committed suicide due to family feud, they added.



Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Rakib confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



RAJSHAHI: A student of Rajshahi College has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kazihata area in the city on Friday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Al Siam, 17, son of Kashem Ali, hailed from Singra Upazila of Natore District. He was an eleventh grader at Rajshahi College.



According to police and sources, Siam used to live in a rented house in Kazihata area of the city.



However, his sister saw the hanging body of Siam inside his room of the rented house at around 5pm and screamed.



Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Officer-in-Charge of Rajpara PS Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

