11 arrested with firearms in three districts

A total of 11 people have been detained along with firearms in separate drives in three districts- Noakhali, Satkhira and Rajshahi, recently.



NOAKHALI: Nine people were arrested along with firearms in separate drives from Sadar, Begumganj and Sonaimuri upazilas of the district recently.



Police arrested an alleged mugger with a locally-made firearm and one round of cartridge from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday.



The arrested man is Md Jabed, 24, a resident of Damodarpur Village under Dadpur Union in Sadar Upazila.



Police sources said a patrolling team detained Jabed in front of a house in Damodarpur Village under Dadpur Union in the upazila at around 8pm on Wednesday for his suspicious movement.



Police claimed to have recovered one locally-made weapon and one round cartridge after searching his body.



Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said Jabed is an accused in five cases including mugging.

Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate sent Jabed to the jail after police produced him before the court on Thursday, he added.



On the other hand, police, in separate drives, arrested five people along with arms from Sadar and Begumganj upazilas on Monday night.



The arrested men are Rubel Hossain Robin, 24, Md Manik, 30, Md Ismail, 28, Md Rubel, 26, Md Nazmul, 18.



Noakhali SP Md Shahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Gobinderkhil Village of Begumganj Upazila and arrested Rubel along with a pistol, a pipe-gun and one round of cartridge.



On the other hand, another team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chullar dokan area of Sadar Upazila and arrested four others along with arms.



Later on, the arrested persons were produced before the court after filing of separate cases under the Arms Act with the police stations (PSs) concerned, the SP added.



Meanwhile, three muggers have been arrested along with firearms and a snatched CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The arrested persons are: Kamrul Hasan Roni, 22, Md Meheraj Hossain Sagar, 21, and Najmul Islam Miju, 18.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive on the bank of Bhabna Pukur in Rasulpur Village in the upazila on Saturday midnight and arrested the muggers.



A case has been filed with Sonaimuri PS in this regard.



Officer-in-Charge of Sonaimuri PS Ziaul Haque confirmed the matter.



SATKHIRA: Police arrested a youth along with a shooter gun and one round of bullet from Baikari Club intersection of Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday.



The arrested person is Mohiuddin Sheikh, 30, a resident of Choyghoria Village in the upazila.



Sub-inspector (SI) of Satkhira Sadar PS Md Shahjalal said acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers conducted a drive in Baikari Club intersection area of the upazila on Monday.



Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, other members of the group managed to flee but Mohiuddin was arrested along with the firearm and ammunition.



In primary interrogation he has confessed his involvement in arms dealing for long.



A case under the Arms Act has been filed with the PS in this regard, the SI added.



RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man along with two firearms and two magazines in Charghat Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The arrested person is Ariful Islam Ratan Ali, 32, son of Abul Hashem Ali, a resident of Mirganj Mohdipur Village under Bagha PS.



RAB-5 Mollapara Camp on Sunday confirmed the matter through a press release.



According to the press release, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Rautha Daripara Village in Charghat Upazila on Saturday and arrested an alleged arms dealer Ariful along with two foreign-made pistols and two magazines.



A case under the Arms Act has been filed against the arrested with Charghat PS in this regard.



