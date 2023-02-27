Video
Home Countryside

Demand for cow dung fuel rises for gas price hike at Jaldhaka

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI, Feb 26: The demand for cow dung-made fuel sticks is increasing in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district amid fuel crisis.

A visit to different areas of the upazila found low-income and middle-income family members making fuel sticks of cow dung in a busy manner.

The demand of cow dung is usually higher in the upazila as vermicompost is widely used there. This manure is the best for cultivation.

Earlier, cow growers having not arable land would sell their cow dung to farmers. Now women of poor families are purchasing cow dung. They are making cow dung sticks as cooking fuel items.

Kalpana Rani of Kaliganj area at Golna Union is meeting her cooking fuel demand by burning cow dung sticks, and, at the same time, she is selling fuel sticks at local bazaars and running her family.
 
Due to the fuel crisis, the most suffering is faced by the poor, low-income and middle-income families. Housewives of these classes can't run their cooking ovens because of the fuel crisis.

Most middle-income families have suspended use of gas cylinder due to frequent price hike.

With the increasing gas price hike, the fuel wood dependency has gone up. But there is also fuel wood crisis as trees are hugely burnt in brickfields.

Everyday trees are transported to other places including brickfields by covered van and trucks.
In this situation, cow dung fuel sticks are used as the alternative.

It is very easy to make dung fuel sticks. It is cost-effective and is not harmful for environment. Jute stick, rice bran and dung of cow and buffalo are used in making these fuel sticks. After drying in the sun, these fuel sticks are used in cooking.

Earlier, the use of cow dung fuel stick was limited in village areas. But the use of the fuel has made expansion at the town level.

Almost all town families are using these items in cooking.


