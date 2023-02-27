Baraigram Press Club gets new committee



BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Feb 26: The new executive committee of Baraigram Press Club in the district was formed on Friday.Md Ohidul Haque of the Daily Observer and Md Abdul Mannan of the Daily Iffefaq have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively.The other office bearers are: Joint GS- Mohammad Ali Gazi; Organizing Secretary- Motiur Rahman Sumon; Treasurer- Abdul Awal Mandal; Office Secretary- Sohel Rana; Publicity Secretary- Faruq Hossain Apon; Literature Editor Borhanuddin Bulbul; Publication Secretary- Montazur Rahman Rana; Education Affairs Secretary- Azhar Hossain; Information and Technology Affairs Secretary- Rashedul Islam Rubel; Health Affairs Secretary- Abdul Awal Kabiraj; Environment Affairs Secretary- Ekabbar Ali; Social Service Affairs Secretary- Abdul Majid Kazi; Cultural Affairs Secretary- Saiful Islam; Religious Affairs Secretary- Nizam Uddin; Sports Affairs Secretary- Nur Alam; and Executive Members- Shawon Bhuiyan and Raqibul Islam.