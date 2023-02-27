16 killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 16 people including five women and two minor children have been killed and at least 13 others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Gazipur, Joypurhat, Bhola, Sirajganj, Narayanganj, Naogaon, Jhenidah, Rajshahi, Chattogram and Satkhira, in five days.



GAZIPUR: Three people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in Sadar and Kapasia upazilas of the district in three days.



A woman was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Tangail highway in Sadar Upazila on Saturday night.



The accident took place in Baimile area under Konabari Union at around 9 pm.



The deceased was identified as Jotsna Begum, 51, wife of Rupchan Mia, hailed from Kualipara area under Bagmara Upazila in Rajshahi District.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Konabari Police Station (PS) Shawkat Imran said a speedy motorcycle hit the woman from behind when she was crossing the highway in Baimile area, which left her critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



However, the law enforcers have seized the motorcycle, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the SI added.



On the other hand, two youths have been killed after their motorcycle hit by a Kishoreganj-bound bus in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.



The accident took place in Miarbazar area of the upazila at around 7:30pm.



The deceased were identified as Russel, 19, son of Abdur Rashid; and Shakil, 18, son of Hossain Ali.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kapasia PS Abul Fazal Mohammad Nasim said a bus belonging to 'Sathi Paribahan' hit the motorbike in the area in the evening after losing its control over the steering.



Then Russel and Shakil fell down with the motorbike and hit hard a roadside tree, which left them critically injured.



Local rescued the injured and took them to Kapasia Upazila Health Complex, where Russel was declared dead by the on-duty doctor. Shakil was shifted to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, where he was refereed to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition. Later on, Shakil succumbed to his injuries at around 8:30pm on the way to Dhaka.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



JOYPURHAT: Three men have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Kalai and Sadar upazilas of the district in five days.



A man was killed as his motorcycle crashed with a bicycle in Kalai Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The accident took place on the Joypurhat-Mokamtala regional highway in Thusigari area of the upazila at around 7 pm.



Two people were also injured at that time.



The deceased was identified as motorcycle driver Mahfuz Hossain, 42, son of Ibrahim Hossain, a resident of Madai Village under Punat Union of the upazila.



According to local source, Mahfuz along with his nephew Ariful were going to Kalai Upazila Sadar for shopping in the evening. When they reached Thusigari area, the motorcycle crashed into a bicycle as its driver attempted to cross the road suddenly. All of the three were critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mahfuz dead and referred the injured to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital for better treatment.

Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident.



On the other hand, a young man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The accident took place in Gatanshahr area on the Joypurhat-Hili road of the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Faruk Hossain, 35, son of Sarwar Hossain, a resident of Galakata Village of Panchbibi Upazila in the district.



Police and local sources said a bus hit the young man in Gatanshahar area in the morning while he was going to market from the house, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police recovered the body.



Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



Meanwhile, a man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kalai Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Momin Uddin, 48, son late Fakir Uddin, a resident of Hatiar Village of the upazila.



The injured person is Mostafizur Rahman Mosto, 45, son of late A Rashid of the same village. He is a fish trader by profession.



Police and local sources said a votvoti (local vehicle) was heading towards Gobindaganj Upazila Town of Gaibandha at dawn. On the way, the votvoti overturned after losing its control over the steering in Santar-Kusumpara Eidgah Field area on the Pathanpara-Boiragirhat road under Matrai Union of the upazila, which left its driver Momin Uddin and passenger Mosto seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kalai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Momin Uddin dead.



Injured Mosto was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.



Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy was killed after being hit by a trolley in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Md Alif, 9, son of Md Sabuj, a resident of Charbhuta Union in the upazila.



Ward No. 9 Member under the union Md Alamgir said a trolley hit the boy near a bridge in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.



He was rescued and then taken to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Lalmohan PS Inspector Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



SIRAJGANJ: Four people including two women and a minor child have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Kazipur and Ullapara upazilas of the district in three days.



Two siblings were killed and two others injured as a truck ran over CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased were identified as Mukul Hossain, 35, son of Siddique Mia of Singrabari Village in the upazila, and his sister Lipi Khatun, 30.



Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Humayun Kabir said the siblings along with two other family members were returning to their house riding on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from Sirajganj Town in the afternoon. On the way, a truck hit the vehicle on the Sirajganj-Kazipur regional highway in Kuralia Petrol Pump area, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two others injured.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



The injured were rescued and taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, a woman and her minor son were killed after being hit by a pickup van in Ullapara Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The accident took place in Chala area on the Bogura-Nagarbari highway of the upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Karuna Khatun, wife of Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Chala Village, and her son Tariqul Islam, 4.



According to police and local sources, Karuna Khatun and her child were waiting along the highway in the morning. At that time, a pickup van from Sirajganj to Baghabari lost control over its steering and crashed them at around 10 am. The mother and child died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Badrul Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.



SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A young man was killed and another injured after being hit by a truck on the Dhaka-Narayanganj highway in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The accident took place in front of KONKA Factory in Sadipur area on the highway under the upazila at around 9 pm.



Deceased Mamun, 28, was the son of Safiqul Islam, a resident of Damodardi Anandabazar area under Baidyer Bazar Union in the upazila.



Kanchpur Highway PS Assistant SI (ASI) Sahidul Islam said a speedy truck hit Mamun's motorcycle from the opposite direction when he along with his friend Mehedi were returning home riding on the bike at night, which left Mamun dead on the spot and Mehedi critically injured.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members.



The injured was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka.



However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the ASI added.



PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A woman was killed and five others were injured in a crash between a bus and battery-run auto-van in Ambati area under Patnitala Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Shanjida Khatun, 26, wife of Rasel Hossain, a resident of Paharkata Village of Patnitala Upazila.



According to local police and sources, a battery-run auto-van and a Nazipur-bound bus were collided head-on in Ambati area on the Nazipur-Dhamoirhat road at night, which left six people injured.



Later on, locals rescued the injured took them to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shanjida dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.



Patnitala PS OC Palash Chandra Dev confirmed the incident.



JHENIDAH: A woman has been killed in a road accident in Kotchandpur Upazila of the district Friday.

The accident took place in the afternoon in Dudhsara area of the upazila. The woman died in the evening.



The deceased was identified as Mahima Khatun, 55, wife of Ali Kadar, a resident of Kagmari Village in the upazila.



Police have arrested two people in this connection.



It was known that Mahima Khatun and her husband were returning home riding on a motorcycle from Chuadanga in the afternoon. On the way, a motorcycle hit them from behind in that area, leaving the woman injured.



She was rescued and taken to Kotchandpur Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.



Later on, she died at Jessore General Hospital in the evening while undergoing treatment.



Kotchandpur PS OC Moin Uddin confirmed the incident.



RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and two others were injured after being hit by a bus in Godagari Upazila of the district on Friday noon.



The incident took place in Railgate Kashaipara area of the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased was identified as Sadikul, a resident of Chanduria area of Tanore Upazila in the district.



Godagari Model PS OC Kamrul Islam said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Hanif Travel' hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction when Sadiqul was going to Godagari Upazila at noon riding by the bike, which left him dead on the spot and two others critically injured.



Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The injured two have been admitted to the hospital and legal steps are under process in this regard, the OC added.



CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The accident took place at around 6 am on the Hathazari-Oxygen highway in Nandirhat Dopar Dighir Par area of the upazila in a collision between a truck and a passenger vehicle.



The deceased was identified as Akram Sheikh, 27, hailed from Kendarpara area of Khulna District.



According to local sources, a speedy truck was going towards Hatjazari from Chattogram. On the way, the truck crashed a three-wheeler in that area at around 6 am. The driver of the three-wheeler Akram Sheikh died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Raujan Highway PS SI Dalim Hossain confirmed the matter.



SATKHIRA: A policeman was crushed under the wheels of a soil-laden truck in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The accident took place in Singha area of the upazila in the morning.



The deceased was identified as Imran Hossain, a resident of Shankarpur Village of the upazila. He was posted at Rangamati Sadar Police Outpost. He recently came to his village home on vacation.



Police sources said Imran Hossain was going to complete his personal work riding by a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a soil-laden truck crashed him in Singa area, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Kalaroa PS Inspector Nasir Uddin Mridha confirmed the incident.

