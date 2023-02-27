Video
Monday, 27 February, 2023
Livestock exhibition held at Mirzaganj

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent


PATUAKHALI, Feb 26: A day-long livestock exhibition was held in Mirzaganj Upazila of the district with the slogan of "Smart Livestock, Smart Bangladesh".

Mirzaganj Upazila Livestock Department and Veterinary Hospital organized the programme on Saturday on Subidkhali Government Rahman Ishaq Pilot Secondary School Field in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP).

Mirzaganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Khan Md Abu Bakar Siddiqui inaugurated the exhibition as the chief guest at 10am with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sayema Hasan in the chair.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Md Alauddin Masud delivered the welcome speech at the programme conducted by Upazila Awami League (AL) Religious Affairs Secretary Jasim Uddin Sabuj Mridha.

Mirzaganj Upazila AL Senior Vice-President Ismail Hossain Mridha, Officer-in-Charge of Mirzaganj Police Station Anwar Hossain and farmer Zakir Hossain spoke as special guests.


