Two electrocuted in Madaripur, C’nawabganj

A man and a minor child have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Madaripur and Chapainawabganj, in three days.



MADARIPUR: A farmer was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The deceased was identified as Alauddin Bepari, 34, son of Razzak Bepari, a resident of Bhadrakhola Village under Ghatmajhi Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, the man came in contact with a live electric wire at around 10am when he attempted to connect a power cable to an electric pump for watering in a field, which left him critically injured.



The family members rescued him and rushed to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alauddin dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madaripur Sadar Police Station (PS) Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident.



CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy was electrocuted in Chataidubi Village under Islampur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Junayed Ali, 6, son of Raihan Ali, hailed from Etahari area of Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi.



Chapainawabganj Sadar PS OC Sazzad Hossain said the boy came in contact with live electricity as he inserted an unused spoke of a van into an electric socket while playing in front of the gate of his maternal grandfather's house at Chataidubi at around 9:30am, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Chapainawabganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead, the OC added.



