Monday, 27 February, 2023, 1:25 AM
Derisking global economy a key concern of G20: Jaishankar

Published : Monday, 27 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

HYDERABAD , Feb 26: The major concern of G20 would be to find ways of derisking the global economy, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday.

Delivering a talk here on India's year-long G20 Presidency, Mr. Jaishankar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has tried to cushion the consumers as much as possible from petrol price increases and taken measures to keep inflation down.

"Today, the world has learnt a lesson that security means not only physical security, not only economic security. It also means health security, food security. So, today we have to find a way of derisking the global economy, the way we would derisk a sector, the way we would derisk a business.
 
That is a very major debate and I would say a very major concern of what the G20 would be looking at," he said. He further said there would be 15 ministerial-level meetings of G20 this year besides the President and Prime Minister-level conclaves in September.    PTI


